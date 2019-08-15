|
|
Eileen Rose Werner peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 95. She was in the care of Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, IN with special care from Heart-to-Heart Hospice.
She was born on August 11, 1924 to Ellsworth & Mildred (Cole) Kinney.
Eileen attended Temperance Road School and graduated in 1942. She attended Stautzenberger Business College prior to working for American Propeller Company during World War II.
Eileen married Martin Werner on June 28, 1946. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Eileen was employed at Francis Foods as a cashier and bookkeeper for 27 years, retiring in 1989. She went on to work part-time at Crary Drugs before enjoying her full retirement in 1995.
She loved her small town of Temperance, MI where she lived for 89 years. Eileen loved to sew, crochet, read and go shopping. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her mother & father, husband Martin, brother Robert, and son Martin (Kim).
She is survived by her son Joel (Peggy) Werner; daughter-in-law, Peggy (Kim) Werner, niece, Robin (Kyle) Hall; grandchildren Kevin (Jen) Werner, Matthew (Jessica) Werner, Brandy (Jim) Wall, Bethany (Curt) Hasselman, Jessica (Mark) Compton, Kyle (Ashleigh) Percival, and Nicole (Mitch) Acker; 15 great-grandchildren, 10 great-nieces/nephews and special friend Lacee Drerup.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17 at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. with the funeral service following at 5:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to the "Multiple Sclerosis Society," in honor of her son Kim.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019