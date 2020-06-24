Ekaterina Evgenevna Kosikova was born in Miass, Chelyabinsk, Russia on October 31, 1995. She would make her home in a Russian orphanage before being adopted at the age of nine by Raymond P. and Alice G. (Frame) Sexton. Katya moved to America to begin a new life with the Sexton Family being raised with four other siblings. Ekaterina attended Airport High School.
She married, Jacob Carter, in Toledo, Ohio, on July 21, 2015. Ekaterina loved animals. She worked at Scally Waggs Doggy Bakery and Pet Supplies in Monroe. After moving to Roseville, she focused on being a homemaker, although she had hoped to one day work for a veterinarian. Her pets were her children, and likewise her homelife was quite busy with two dogs, four cats, a bunny rabbit, several fish tanks, a scorpion, a corn snake, a turtle, and a tarantula.
Ekaterina was well-known for her unique sense of style. She often kept her hair short and exciting with many vibrant colors. She also enjoyed piercings.
Ekaterina loved adventure and long road trips. She appreciated the beauty of nature and often visited Crosswinds Marsh to walk her dogs, and just recently had shared with Jacob the sixteen-mile, Clinton River Trail.
Ekaterina "Katya" Carter, age 24, of Roseville formerly of South Rockwood passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Roscommon County from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Her passing was preceded by her birth mother: Natalia Kosikova and maternal grandmother: Elizabeth Frame.
To cherish her memory she leaves her husband: Jacob of Roseville; her parents: Raymond P. and Alice G. Sexton of South Rockwood; her birth father: Evgeny Lebedev of Russia; mother-in-law: Melody (William) Garbacz Jr. of Dearborn Heights; two sisters: Elizabeth (Michael) Presson of Southgate and Dawn (Maxx) Marshall of Bellevue, Washington; two brothers: Joshua Sexton of South Rockwood and Jeremy ( Kiara) Sexton of Toledo; three sisters-in-law: Samantha Armstrong, Amanda McBride, and Ashley Dellapella; a host of aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; and her grandfather-in-law: Thomas Lange of Howell.
Private services will be held at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow with Pastor Michael Trimble of Kirby Church in Flat Rock officiating. Please contact the family for service information.
Memorials are suggested to the Carter family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 24, 2020.