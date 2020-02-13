Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map

Elda Jane (Reber) Chambers


1922 - 2020
Elda Jane (Reber) Chambers Obituary
Elda Jane Chambers, age 97, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday February 16, 2020, from 2-8PM. She will lie-in-state on Monday February 17, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born September 5, 1922 on the Reber homestead in Monroe, Michigan, Raisinville Township, Elda was the oldest of three daughters born to Emma (Hartwig) Reber and Walter Reber.

She graduated from Dundee High School with the Class of 1940 and attended the Monroe Business School. She was employed by the Ohio Company.

On December 8, 1943, Elda and Wayne Chambers were married in St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, Michigan. Following the ceremony, the couple began a lifetime of farming on Dixon Road where they raised their four children. Elda tended garden and enjoyed spending time there in the early morning hours. She enjoyed baking, sewing, playing euchre and making family dinners at the house.

She was a charter member of the River Raisin Sweet Adelines where she sang in the choir and was also in the quartet.

She was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida, Michigan, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, played piano and crocheted Prayer Shawls.

She is survived by her four children: Elaine (Richard) Mendelsohn, Joy (Leonard) Fox, Ken (Donna) Chambers, Susan (Steve) Hill, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and her sister, Elizabeth Moyer.

Her husband, Wayne, died on March 18, 2004. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Ardis Goldsmith, her grandson, Matthew Chambers, and her grandson-in-law, David Prati.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI.

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020
