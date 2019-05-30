|
Eleanor (Kluckey) DeSmith, age 87, of Dundee, MI, died on May 27, 2019, in Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh, MI where she has been for the past 21 months.
Eleanor was born October 9, 1931 in Salem, Ohio. She moved to Monroe and spent her school days there until moving to Dundee with her family in 1946. She graduated from Dundee High School and worked in the school office for several years. Eleanor was the beloved wife of Albert DeSmith since they married in 1950 (yes, that is 69 years), and he survives.
Eleanor is also survived by four (4) children: Don DeSmith of Chelsea, Jeanne Rodan of Ypsilanti, Bob DeSmith of Dundee, and Michelle (Scott) Hatkow of Dundee. She is also survived by her sister Lila (William) Levicki of Dundee, a sister-in-law, Glenda Kluckey, of Wisconsin, eight (8) grandchildren (Max, Sam, Lily, Ben, Jake, Moses, Zoe and Holly Hatkow) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Kluckey.
Eleanor was a great mother and grandmother. She was kind to all she met, was a generous hostess to hundreds, and had many friends wherever she went. Eleanor was also extremely competent in many areas. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends.
Eleanor spent many years on the DeSmith farm in Dundee, for 42 years loved the cottage ("the lake") on Dewey Lake in Brooklyn, MI as well as winters in Florida for 22 years after retirement.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, June 1, at the St. Irene campus of St. Gabriel Parish in Dundee with Rev. Gerard Cupple officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dundee, MI. Visitation will be at St. Irene immediately prior at 10 AM. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 30, 2019