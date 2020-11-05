Eleanor Marie Dueweke was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 28, 1940. She was the third youngest child born from the union of the late Arthur and Elvina "Ella" (Kleinschmidt) Dueweke. Eleanor attended Southeastern High School, graduating with the Class of 1958. A self-described tomboy, she often recalled fond memories of growing up in Detroit.
Blessed with two children, Eleanor had a varied career. She was employed in the banking industry for some time before switching to retail. She worked in customer service for both Kmart and Meijer, as well as serving as Assistant Manager for Kmart. While living in Monroe with her daughter for several years, Eleanor was a customer favorite at the Hi-Lite grocery store.
Eleanor had stars in her eyes and relished all things "Hollywood" – she knew all Oscar winners, and John Wayne was her favorite. She always had a song in her heart and on her lips. She taped and watched shows round the clock, when she was not viewing CNN or watching sports. A big Tigers fan, Al Kaline was her Tiger. Eleanor also had a sharp mind for math and had excellent recall for birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant dates. She had a compassionate heart for animals, almost to a fault, and had been taking care of feral cats for several years. An unapologetic smoker for sixty-five years, she enjoyed simple foods with her cigarettes: brown donuts and hostess cupcakes all washed down with a pot of coffee and her canned milk each day.
Eleanor Marie Guthrie, age 80, of Temperance passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her older sisters, Marian (Fred) LaGrange and Lorraine (Robert) Kelly; and her younger brother, Arthur "Butch" (Geraldine) Dueweke; as well as a very young sister, Donna Joyce.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a son, Mark Guthrie (Marna Nemon) of Clarkston; a daughter, Michelle Guthrie (Brad Dreier) of Erie; a niece, her brother, Butch's adopted daughter Sandy (Mike) Gibbons, whom she cherished as if her own; two grandsons, Guilford "Gil" Guthrie (Meagan Gosney) and Garrett "Gus" Guthrie (Abby Stewart); nieces and nephews, Larry (Sharon) LaGrange, David Kelly, and Doug (Debbie) Kelly; greatnieces and nephews, Stephen, Thomas, and Michael LaGrange, plus Rachael and Taylor Kelly as well as Braylon and Evan Gibbons.
A memorial service is being planned in the near future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street, Erie, Michigan 48133 (734) 317-7199.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.