Elenor Theresa Lozon, 89, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Promedica Skilled Nursing Center in Monroe. Elenor was born on May 23, 1930, in Monroe, the 2nd child of the family of 7 children from the union of the late Peter Lozon and the late Catherine (Verdenburg) Lozon. She remained single all of her life.
Elenor was a caregiver for much of her life. When she was younger, she lived with her sister, Virginia, and cared for their children so that her sister could work, along with her husband, Wendell to support their family. After her nieces and nephew were grown, she worked at the Howard Johnson Hotel and Days Inn Hotel in the laundry. As time passed, Elenor retired and became a caregiver for her Mother until she passed in 2005. Elenor then moved to Frenchtown Place where she lived in her own apartment for the first time that she had lived alone. As her health deteriorated, she spent the last year and one half in the nursing home.
During her life, she belonged to the Christian Mothers Society at St. Joseph Church in Maybee and she was always active in their activities. She also was a Charter Member of the Great Lakes Barbie Doll Club where she contributed by sewing doll clothes that were sometimes sold at fundraisers to help other charities. She traveled to many conventions throughout the country. Early in the first years of the Doll club, she would travel with her sister, Mary Jean and her mother. Then after her mothers death, she continued to attend the conventions with her sister until her health made it more difficult. She was known and loved by many friends in the club. She also was a member of the Sullivan Senior Center where she enjoyed meals with her family and friends. Elenor was a long term parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Maybee and also St. John the Baptist Church in Monroe.
During her whole life, she enjoyed sewing, Traveling, puzzles and mostly adult coloring where she made beautiful pictures. People were amazed by her ability to choose colors that made the pictures special and by the precision of her coloring.
Elenor was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Adolphus Lozon and Robert Lozon, and one sister, Gladys Hinsperger. To cherish her memory, she leaves her three sisters, Mary Jean Brant (Charles), Virginia Harwood (Wendell) and Sharon Liedel (Neil) and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Elenor's life is being planned under the direction of the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., Maybee. Visitation will be today from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Any donations can please be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Church in Maybee.as this was one of Elenor's favorite charities.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 3, 2019