|
|
Elizabeth Gal was born on January 2, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of the late James Gal and the late Anna (Vincze) Gal. In 1945, the young family would move to Monroe County to make their home. Elizabeth would attend school at the Asam one room schoolhouse and also at St. Patrick. She graduated in 1958 from Airport High School. She attended the Carnegie Institute in Detroit receiving training as a medical assistant.
Elizabeth married Steve Kuti in Lincoln Park on May 6, 1961. The couple would be blessed with three children of their own. She cared for the needs of her family as a homemaker and also worked outside the home as a medical assistant for eight years in Newport and Detroit.
Elizabeth loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, computers, and bingo. For many years she also ran two bunko clubs.
Elizabeth enjoyed staying active; playing golf once a week and often walking. She loved to help others, and wasn't afraid to be in charge. She had been the former President of Sterling Elementary PTO, Secretary of Silver Lake Women's Club, and she was the President of the Hungarian American group at The Villages, Florida where she and Steve lived from 2003 until his passing in November of 2008. Elizabeth would move back to Monroe in 2012.
Elizabeth, age 79, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton on Saturday; September 28, 2019. In addition to her parents, and her beloved husband, her passing was preceded by a brother: James Gal in 1976.
To cherish her memory, Elizabeth leaves her three children: Suzanne (Paul) Roberts, Debra (Jeff) Barron, and Stephen (Donna) Kuti all of Carleton; her sister: RoseMary Spillson of Monroe; seven grandchildren: Jenna (Zach) Turner, Kayla Roberts (Jeremy Thompson), Adam (Rachel) Barron, Kevin Barron (Allie Cordon), Dane Kuti, Natalie Kuti, and Jacob Kuti; four great grandchildren: Hunter Barron, Beau Barron, Nolan Turner, and Anderson Turner.
Friends may gather on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Jenni Discher (Krahenbuhl), Director of Pastoral Care of Mercy Health Partners. Procession will then follow to Michigan Memorial Park in Huron Township for inurnment of Elizabeth and Steve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to be made to The . Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019