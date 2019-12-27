|
|
Elizabeth Lester, 91 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Monroe.
Born May 19, 1928, in Harrogate, Tennessee, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late William H. and Artie (Ellison) Ray. Elizabeth was a 1945 graduate of Forge Ridge High School in Harrogate.
On July 20, 1945, Elizabeth married her beloved husband, Claud P. Lester in Middlesboro, Kentucky. The couple moved to Monroe in 1946. Sadly, Claud preceded her in death on April 3, 2012, after 66 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was the first non-family employee hired by North Monroe Greenhouse. She worked at the Greenhouse for 22 years.
Elizabeth was an active member at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. She then became a Charter Member at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, where she was also very involved with church activities. She sang in the choir and was a member of the lady's group at both churches. Elizabeth was also a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving daughter and son in law; Patsy C. and Douglas England of Monroe, two cherished grandsons; Kevin (Crystal) England of Carleton, MI and Kelly England of Broomfield, CO, two treasured great granddaughters; Sydni and Emaline, and two sisters; Louise Lambert of Bristol, TN, and Lucille (Donald) Ramsey, Sr. of Cookville, TN, and two sisters in law; Thelma and Mary Ray.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a son; Ronald Lester, three sisters; Mamie Woods, Vivian Daniel, and Christine Crockett, ad two brothers; Sewell and Laford Ray.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, from 12:00 noon until funeral services celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Tony Massengill will officiate. Private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 27, 2019