Elizabeth "Betty" Nichols, age 92, formerly of Monroe, died December 14, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul W. Nichols. Loving mother of Paul (Sarah) Nichols, Rosemary Nichols, Pat (Debra) Nichols, James (Suzanne) Nichols, Jannette Jakubowski and Joseph (Heather) Nichols. Dearest sister of Lena Sihon. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters Pearl Muhl, Helen Peters and Margaret Rusienski.
Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 1:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 17, 2019