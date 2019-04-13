|
|
Elizabeth Rose Pasquarelli, age 24, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Monroe, MI passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in St. Johns County, FL.
Born June 1, 1994, in Monroe, MI to Amy Pasquarelli and Glenn (Skip) Runyon-Spears. Lizz attended Monroe High School and was a 2012 graduate of Riverside Academy in Dundee, MI. She had a passion for riding horses and loved the ocean.
Lizz is survived by her parents, brothers: Marty Kinney, Dakota Rioux, Noah Murbach, and Gabriel Spears, all of Monroe; sisters: Alicia Spears of Toledo, OH, Alyssia Spears, Amber Spears and Abigayle Spears all of Monroe; Grandparents: Rebecca Nowlin, Glenn(Sonny) and Ruby Spears; Great-grandparents: Neil and Rosann Runyon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sadly she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Pasquarelli, and great-grandparents, Glenn and Mary Spears.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Donations are suggested to City Rescue Mission 426 McDuff Avenue S, Jacksonville, FL 32254.
Cremation has taken place. Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes and Crematory North in Jacksonville, FL has assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 13, 2019