Elizabeth "Betty" Smith, age 93 of Milan, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at home under the care of Arbor Hospice. She was born April 29, 1927 in Detroit to George and Della Shine. Her family moved from Detroit to Port Austin, then in 1940 they moved to Milan where Betty lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Milan High School in 1944 and on June 29, 1946 she married Vernon Junior Smith in Milan. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1992.
Betty was a faithful Catholic and active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan where she sang in the church choir for years and also served on the Ladies Altar Society (CCW). She was a devoted wife and mother, working at Young and Ost while raising her children and volunteering her time to the community.
She gave tirelessly of her time as a volunteer in many organizations, including a founding member of the Milan Library Board where she served for over 20 years, in many capacities including President, delivering Meals on Wheels, working in the Gift Shop at Saline Community Hospital, and volunteering for Aid in Milan (38 years) where she also served as President. Betty was honored in 2014, obtaining a Certificate of Appreciation from Aid in Milan.
In her free time, she was an avid book reader, enjoyed get-togethers with friends, social gatherings, attending church activities and above all being with family, who were most important in her life. She will be missed by so many and loved by all.
She is survived by her three children: Susan (Greg) Allen of Tecumseh, David Smith of Dearborn and Timothy (Denene) Smith of Milan, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Bernard Reilly.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Shirley Shine, Donna Sponsler, Doris Reilly and daughter-in-law Diane Smith (married to David).
Visitation with social distancing and face mask requirements will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Thursday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 420 North St., where she will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Procession to Marble Park Cemetery, Milan for burial will follow. Those desiring may make contributions to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. www.ochalekstark.com.