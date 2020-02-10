|
Elizabeth (Suzy) Weatherholt, age 70, of Monroe, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday February 6, 2020, at the IHM Senior Living Center.
Suzy was born on January 9, 1950, in Trenton, MI to the late Emerson and Alba (Belli) Weatherholt. She was one of five children in her family. Suzy absolutely loved her family and Jesus. She was loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She always wanted to hold the new born babies in the family.
Suzy enjoyed going on hunting trips and even liked watching hunting shows on TV. A special thanks to Randy Brown with Pass Along The Heritage (PATH) Foundation. PATH helps assist handicapped children and adults who would like to hunt or fish. Suzy was picked to go with the foundation on a special hunting trip five years ago in 2015. She had the best time, it was a highlight in her life. Suzy also liked to bowl for fun. Suzy was involved in the Holiday Day Camp in Monroe and also the Special Olympics. She had a great fondness of Mickey Mouse. Suzy liked to cheer the Michigan University Football Team on especially if they were against Ohio State.
Beloved sister of Emerson (Diane) Weatherholt, William (Mary) Weatherholt, Robert (Brenda) Weatherholt, and Joanne Handley. Loving aunt of Todd, Tom, Andrea, Jeff, Joel, Julie, Rachel, Scott, Richard, Joseph, and Renee. Great aunt of Taylor, Alexander, Miles, Celia, Madeline, Addison, Dylan, Madison, Cameron, Rilee, Owen, Alex, Lila, Landry, Daniel, Cade, Sullivan, and Rozlyn. Also survived by her dearest friend, Cathy Lathrop.
Proceeded in death by her father, Emerson Weatherholt; her mother, Alba (Weatherholt) Fix; stepfather, Tom Fix; niece, Stacy Weatherholt; nephew, Steven Craig; and brother in law, Larry Handley.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation held on Friday February 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 PM. A rosary service will take place on Friday at 6:30 PM by Fr. Kevin Roelant. There will be a funeral Mass on Saturday February 15, 2020. Suzy will lie instate at 10 AM with Mass starting at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Officiating is Fr. Kevin Roelant. Burial will follow immediately to St. Josephs Cemetery.
Memorial donations suggested to Holiday Camp-Monroe or the Special Olympics.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 10, 2020