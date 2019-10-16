|
|
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Ella Eliza (Lamkin) Henning, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 91.
Ella was born on February 18, 1928, to Frank and Hazel Lamkin. Ella was a beautician and worked at the credit association. In her spare time, she helped her husband on the farm. On August 2, 1947, she married Russell W. Henning. Together they raised a son, Russell Willis Jr., and two daughters, Joan Ella and Sherry Ann.
Ella's favorite pastime was to gaze at the creek behind her home and watch the fish jump. She loved the Gulf of Mexico and was an avid "sheller", amassing a wonderful collection of Florida seashells and creating many works of shell art. She was a fantastic cook and deeply loved her family. Ella had a passion for genealogy and her research led to publications in newspapers and contributions to local museums and historical societies. Her genealogy works also led to memberships in the Society of Mayflower Descendants and eligibility for the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Ella was preceded in death by her father, Frank, and her mother, Hazel, her husband, Russell Willis on March 14, 2003, and her daughter Joan Ella on December 26, 1951. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Smith (Gen), sisters Alice Bausman (John), Winona Sampsel (Red), and Grace Bacon (Leon). She is survived by her two children, son, Russell (Deborah) and their two children, Miranda Westphal (Mark) and Mathew Henning; daughter, Sherry Ann Whipple (Jeff) and their three children, Nikki Mukensturm (Brad), Tonia Nieto (John) and Jeffrey Cook. Ella is also survived by her nine great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Harold Lamkin (Margie) and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 201,9 at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, also at Merkle's. Pastor Brad Luck of Dundee United Methodist Church will officiate. Procession will follow to Azalia Cemetery for burial.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019