Ella Louise Carr was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on September 21, 1996, from the union of David Paul and Susan Mary (Lowry) Carr. She moved to Monroe at the age of 4, attending Christiancy Elementary School and then Monroe Middle School. Ella began her studies at Monroe High School before the family moved to Florida where she would attend St. Augustine High School. Although she didn't finish high school, she proudly worked hard to earn her GED, and through this process obtained the top score in her class.
Ella was the life of any party. She had a great sense of humor, was funny, and extremely talkative. Once she got started, her mother joked that you couldn't get Ella to be quiet, ever. A proud Virgo, her beautiful smile and ginger hair made her stand out in a crowd. She loved the company of others, especially boys, and they certainly liked hers as well.
Even though Ella could be hard-headed, she was a wonderful person. She wasn't blessed with children of her own, however, she was a wonderful doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. Ella enjoyed spending time watching YouTube videos and was known to be the FACEBOOK, "Meme Queen." It was said that she lived for the memes. She also enjoyed dabbling with crafts, loved listening to music, and dancing. While living in Florida, she had developed a passion for the beach as well.
Ella Louise Carr, age 23, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Her passing was preceded by her father; a brother, Jesse Lowry; and her grandparents.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her mother: Susan M. Carr of Monroe; three sisters: Sara Carr (Tommy) of San Luis Obispo, California, Laura (Justin) Krupa of Bellingham, Washington, and Addie Carr of Monroe; five nieces and nephews: Cosmo, Enzo, Mazzy, Haarlem, Zendaya, with one due in January; and a host of beloved friends.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Heather Boone of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.