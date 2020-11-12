Ellen Mary Wickenheiser, age 95, of Monroe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Nov. 10, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to Hiram and Elizabeth Veronica (Waters) Patch.
Ellen met her future husband in July 1944 at a Monroe Veterans Memorial Parade. Earl caught glimpse of the most beautiful girl he had ever seen and ran to catch her as she fainted from the heat. So began her life's greatest chapter. They married on Jan. 13, 1945, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carleton and together raised 15 children. Earl preceded Ellen in death on April 2, 1990.
Ellen was a secretary for American Propeller Corp. in Toledo before marrying. She worked for many years with her husband's company, Earl Wickenheiser and Sons. She most loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ellen was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Altar Society, choir, and quilters guild. Ellen passed down her gift for music and was delighted when her loved ones sang and played. She enjoyed traveling. She was sincerely interested in the people she met but most treasured family around her kitchen table. Ellen had a deep devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She has left a legacy of love and acceptance.
To cherish her memory, she leaves 12 children: daughter-in-law Linda (Peter Perkins), David, Patti Ellen (Sean) Reidy, Christine (Allen) Jones, Mary Beth (Charles) Wiley, Kathleen (Ross) Morgan, Brian, Roger (Mel), Donald, Germaine (Ty Ponsford) Dearen, Eileen (David) Albrecht, Sharon (Cliff) Venier, Thomas (Helen); 29 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, their spouses and loved ones; 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and oh so many loving nieces and nephews.
She will be reunited in heaven with her husband Earl; sons Nicholas, Joseph, Peter; daughter-in-law Laura; grandchildren Melanie and Charlee Barron; her parents and siblings Albert, Victor, John, Margaret Alicia, Germaine, Lawrence.
Ellen will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at Divine Grace St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carleton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family entrusted Rupp Funeral Home with arrangements. Visit www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
The family thanks ProMedica Monroe Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the donor's choice of charity.