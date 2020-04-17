|
|
Elmer Delbert Siebarth was born on July 13, 1929, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of 11 children born from the union of the late Albert Siebarth and the late Clara (Kraehnke) Siebarth. Elmer was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. He graduated with the Class of 1947 from Monroe High School.
Elmer would meet his future wife, the former, Frieda Lorraine Thorman, when she was just 13 years old. The couple would marry on October 8, 1950, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Shortly after moving to Monroe, Elmer was drafted into the Army and Frieda returned to Wisconsin. He served in Korea and was awarded a Purple Heart. After his discharge in 1952 the couple reunited and returned to Michigan.
Elmer worked as a carpenter throughout his life. For 26 years he was a member of UBCJ Local 687. In 1980 he started Siebarth Construction and served as its president until he retired in 1994. He was a member of Monroe Home Builders Association.
Family was always paramount and he made them his focus. Elmer enjoyed spending time camping with family. He also enjoyed bowling and hunting duck, deer, pheasant and later antelope.
As an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he served as Elder, Usher and as a member of the Board of Education. He was honored to be godfather to 8 children of friends and relatives.
In 1972, he was instrumental in chartering and then serving as a Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 2 at Trinity. In 1979 he received the District Award of Merit, the highest adult Scouting honor within Monroe County.
Elmer loved to spend time in his La-Z-Boy chair reading. He was always a source for political opinion, commentary on current events, sports and hunting.
Elmer was a Life member of VFW Post 1138, the DAV and a past member of the Monroe Kiwanis Club.
Elmer, age 90, passed away at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe on Friday, April 10th, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his beloved wife, Frieda on October 9, 2015, brothers Lester, Ronald, Donald and Marvin and sisters Florence Moede, Lucille Schmutzler, Gloria Stumpmeir, Eunice Mayes and Grace Siebarth and a granddaughter Ashley Siebarth.
Elmer leaves a sister, Jarlene Sklenar, five sons, Curt, Terry (Susan), James (Pamela), Michael (Tracy), and Scott (Julie) Siebarth, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Private services have been held with Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth officiating and burial took place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. The family looks forward to sharing dad's life at a public memorial service when social distancing restrictions have been lifted. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2020