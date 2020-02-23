|
|
Elmer Lee Ferris
May 12, 1939 – February 21, 2020
Elmer Lee Ferris was born in Tennessee on May 12, 1939. He was the oldest of two boys born from the union of the late Clarence and Bertha (Wilson) Ferris. As a young boy, the Ferris Family would move to Michigan where Elmer would receive his formal education attending Monroe High School.
Elmer married the love of his life, the former: Nanna Lou "Louie" Berry. From their union would come the birth of four children. Elmer was a man of many talents. He was highly skilled with his hands and would work in the auto body field for many years. His passion of wrenching on cars and his ability to weld and modify parts himself was a labor of love. Elmer was the self-employed owner of Ferris Body Shop. He had also been employed previously by the Holcim Back Body Shop in Marysville, Tennessee. A talented musician, Elmer played guitar and traveled the tri-state area sharing his gift of music.
Elmer would move back to Michigan in 1980 taking a position with Northstar Steel. For sixteen years he would work as a Magnet Crane Operator retiring in 1997 and then once again making his was way back South to Tennessee. He bought a home and leveled the land himself to build a barn
Elmer had quite the sweet tooth and he was known for his love of junk food and donuts. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tazewell, and while living in Monroe was active with the Moose Lodge and an avid bowler at Nortel Lanes.
Elmer, age 80, of Newport passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. Surrounded by loving family he was under the care of Promedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by his beloved wife: "Louie" in 2006; a son: Terry Ferris; a brother: Duane Farris; and a sister-in-law: Eilene Farris.
To cherish his memory, Elmer leaves two sons: Duane (Eva) Ferris and Dean Martin Ferris; one daughter: Tina Ferris Timmerman; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren; and a special daughter: Peewee, who referred to Elmer as Lee Dad.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Asmus Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee under the direction of Arnette & Steele Valley Chapel Home for Funerals and Cremations. Arrangements in Michigan were under the care of Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020