Elmer "Skip" Leon Vining III, age 69, transitioned on January 28, 2020, in Sicily, while he was traveling on a world cruise, doing what he loved and living his best life.

Elmer was born July 28, 1950, on Kessler Air Force in Biloxi, Mississippi, to parents Elmer Vining Jr and Christine (Hudson) Vining. He spent his childhood traveling the country as the child of a military man. He graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit, MI, and followed in his father's footsteps of joining the military. He served 4 years in the United States Army, stationed throughout Germany.

Skip had a love for learning and went on to graduate from the Chrysler Training Center for Electrical Technicians and Washtenaw Community College Culinary Arts Program. He loved to cook and was an excellent chef. Skip was an excellent bowler and loved to throw horseshoes; photography was also one of his hobbies. He was a man of many talents.

After a 3-year courtship, Elmer married Helen (Epps) Vining of Monroe, on March 21, 1977, to this union was born a son, Lamar Leon and a daughter Jasmine Allyn. The family made their home in Ann Arbor, MI, where they have resided for the past 4 decades.

Skip enjoyed fishing and experiencing the beauty of nature with his family. His love of history and adventure led him to travel the world. He wanted to experience this ever changing world firsthand and he was often accompanied by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember his love of music, especially the guitar and the genius of Jimi Hendrix.

Skip was a very spiritual man with a strong connection to God, he was a family man first and foremost, his deep voice, commanding presence and calming nature made him unforgettable and he will be forever missed by his family and friends. He'd been trained to protect and serve and as the oldest of 18 siblings he tried to live his life doing just that for his family.

He is survived by his Soulmate Helen; Son Lamar Sr.; Daughter Jasmine; Granddaughter Miyana and Grandson Lamar Jr; his Mother, Christine (Hudson) Vining,; his Brothers Cedric (Valencier) Vining, Cranston Campbell, Barron (Danette) Campbell Sr.; Daryll (Diana) Vining, David Campbell, Daniel (Dori) Hudson and Millard (Amber) Vining. His Sisters Linda (John) Tyree, Sylvonnah (Jerome) Harvard, Valeria (Damon) Calvert, Cheryl Vining, Gwendolyn Vining, Rhonda (Adrian) Mckay, Carol (Charles) Wilson, Barbara Vining, Christina (Tyrone) Payne, Sister-in-Love Lisa Wood, Uncle Joe Louis (Ivragene) Hudson, Uncle Edward Hudson, Special Aunt Easter Vining and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Skip was preceded in death by his Father Elmer Vining Jr; Stepmother Ruby Vining; Uncle Earl Vining, and Brother Stephen Campbell.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held on July 25, @ 6:00 p.m. @ Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries, located at 924 E. 2nd St. Monroe, MI 48161.

The family suggests donations be made to the mental health organization of your choice.

The family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes.

