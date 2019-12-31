|
|
Elnora M. Yoakum, 81, of Lebanon, IN, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
Elnora was born May 10, 1938, in Monroe, MI, a daughter of the late Russell and Martha (Butler) Stoner. She was married to Fred Yoakum on Aug. 6, 1960. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2018.
Elnora graduated from Monroe High School. She actively volunteered for Bosma Enterprises and found great joy in her volunteer services. Elnora's family was important to her, especially her grandchildren, great-grandson, and nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Bill) Martin of New Lenox, IL, Shawna (Scott) Glendenning of Lebanon, Stephanie (Dewayne) Ratliff of Franklin, and Sheri Hottle of Westfield; brother, David (Rosemary) Stoner of La Salle, MI; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, Elnora was preceded in death by her brother, Alton Stoner; and sister, Bonnie Tyson.
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, IN, has been entrusted with Elnora's arrangements for cremation. A memorial service will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI at a later date. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Memorial contributions in memory of Elnora may be made to the , 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 31, 2019