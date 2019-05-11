Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Stewart Road Church of God Funeral service 11:00 AM Stewart Road Church of God Elsie Alice Wray-Merritt

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Elsie Alice Wray-Merritt, 76 years, of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in her daughter Heather's home.

Born March 21, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, Elsie was the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Emma (Enghart) Schubert. Elsie was a 1961 graduate of Sesame High School in Pittsburgh.

On November 17, 1962, Elsie married George W. Wray at Trinity Cathedral in Pittsburgh, PA. The couple moved to Monroe in 1970 to raise their family. Sadly, George passed away on February 7, 1989 after 26 years of marriage. On January 30, 1993, Elsie married Charles R. Merritt at Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe. Sadly, he too preceded her in death on May 6, 1996 after only three years of marriage.

Elsie worked as a special needs aid at Monroe County I.S.D. for over 20 years. She retired in 2010.

Elsie was a member of Stewart Road Church of God where she sang in the choir, traveled all over the world on mission trips, was a member of Steven's Ministries, and the Women's Widow Club. She was very involved in Monroe County Special Olympics, was a member of ARC and was very involved with her daughter Julie's special needs activities. Elsie was also a wonderful homemaker and always coordinated and hosted her loving and large family for all the holidays.

Elsie is survived by seven loving children; George W. Wray, Jr. of Monroe, Daniel W. Wray of Monroe, Jeorgette W. (Charles) Howell of Monroe, Ramona M. (James Boes) Herrell of Toledo, OH, Angelic Burchette of Toledo, OH, Heather A. (Gregory Weick) Wray of Monroe, and Julie M. McDaniel of Monroe, 22 cherished grandchildren, and 32 treasured great grandchildren.

In addition to her spouses and parents, Elsie was preceded in death by a son; William C. Wray and a brother; William Schubert.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-8 pm in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 she will lie in state at Stewart Road Church of God from 10 a.m. until funeral services celebrating her life at 11 a.m.. The Rev. Keith Hawes, pastor of the church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands at St. Isadore Farm in Ida, MI.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands at St. Isadore Farm in Ida, MI.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on May 11, 2019