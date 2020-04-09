|
Elsie Delmotte, age 99, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services, in Monroe, MI. Born July 14, 1920, in Detroit, MI, Elsie was the daughter of Julius and Mary (VanDenbroucke) Dehondt.
She married Albert Delmotte on March 9, 1944, in San Antonio, TX. Elsie and Albert were lifelong farmers raising vegetables, which they sold at Eastern Market in Detroit, and hothouse rhubarb in the winter months on their family farm. In later years, they raised grain. Albert passed away January 22, 2001. She was a member of St Gabriel Catholic Parish (St. Joseph Campus) Ida, MI., Farm Bureau, the Belgian American Club, Monroe, Mi., and loved to bake and sew.
Survivors include: children, Gail (Frank) Vereecke, Gary (Diana), Diane (Larry) Metz, David (Linda); brother, Lawrence DeHondt; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter and 7 siblings.
All services are private with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020