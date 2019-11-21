Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map

Elsworth McGrath Robinette


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsworth McGrath Robinette Obituary

Elsworth McGrath Robinette passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on November 19, 2019. Born December 6, 1938 in Rock, West Virginia, he moved to Michigan as a teen and spent the great majority of his adult years there, mostly in Bedford Township. His devoted wife, Helen, was by his side through the very end of his earthly life.

A successful entrepreneur, businessman, and U.S. Army veteran, he passed along his strong work ethic to all nine of his children, Denise Robinette, Deanna (Kevin) Hatmaker, Dean (Ellen) Robinette, Dennae Petrlich, Curtis (Molly) Robinette, Jessica (Nathan) Pienta, Hallie (Dale) Sagen, Hannah (TJ) Furco, and L. Mariah (Andrew) Neil, and his thirteen grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister Lillian Daily and brothers Fred and Bobby Robinette. A Christian, he joins his sister, Betsy Hodges, in Heaven.

Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman) Temperance, Michigan, where services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, led by Pastor Robert Hinz, of Bedford Alliance Church, of which he was a faithful member. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make donations in Elsworth's memory are asked to consider The 577 Foundation, in Perrysburg, Ohio or Bedford Alliance Church, in Temperance, Michigan. The family encourages anyone reading this to celebrate Elsworth's life on December 6, his birthday, by calling or visiting an elderly friend or family member.

www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsworth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -