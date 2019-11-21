|
Elsworth McGrath Robinette passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on November 19, 2019. Born December 6, 1938 in Rock, West Virginia, he moved to Michigan as a teen and spent the great majority of his adult years there, mostly in Bedford Township. His devoted wife, Helen, was by his side through the very end of his earthly life.
A successful entrepreneur, businessman, and U.S. Army veteran, he passed along his strong work ethic to all nine of his children, Denise Robinette, Deanna (Kevin) Hatmaker, Dean (Ellen) Robinette, Dennae Petrlich, Curtis (Molly) Robinette, Jessica (Nathan) Pienta, Hallie (Dale) Sagen, Hannah (TJ) Furco, and L. Mariah (Andrew) Neil, and his thirteen grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister Lillian Daily and brothers Fred and Bobby Robinette. A Christian, he joins his sister, Betsy Hodges, in Heaven.
Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman) Temperance, Michigan, where services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, led by Pastor Robert Hinz, of Bedford Alliance Church, of which he was a faithful member. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make donations in Elsworth's memory are asked to consider The 577 Foundation, in Perrysburg, Ohio or Bedford Alliance Church, in Temperance, Michigan. The family encourages anyone reading this to celebrate Elsworth's life on December 6, his birthday, by calling or visiting an elderly friend or family member.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 21, 2019