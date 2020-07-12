Emil Gessler, born February 5, 1932 in Untergrombach, Germany, died July 9, 2020, peacefully at his home.

Sponsored by Bernard and Lucille Cousino, Emil came to the United States in July of 1953, where he met the love of his life, Patricia (Cousino). They married in 1957. They were married 59 years and raised four children together. Emil served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC.

After an honorable discharge from the army, Emil worked as an electrician and would later finish his career at Teledyne CAE, as a test supervisor. Emil was a member of the Erie Volunteer Fire Department for the majority of his life. As an honorary member, Emil continued to contribute by organizing fundraisers and other events to aid the fire department, or other causes.

Emil found ways to stay very active in the community in his life post retirement, and always found ways to keep himself busy.

Emil loved to spend time with his family and friends, much of which was spent on Portage Lake. There, many evenings were spent fishing, drinking, singing, and playing cards.

Emil held a pilot's license and enjoyed flying as often as possible. His yard and garden were his pride and joy, and he continued to maintain them even at 88 years old.

Emil will be remembered for his wonderful home cooked meals, with his German Potato Salad being the most revered. Anyone who knew Emil well is likely carrying a few extra pounds as a result of enjoying his cooking.

Emil is survived by his sister Gisela and four children: Michael (Kathy), Michelle (Arnie), Mary (Dan), and Emil. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Arnie, Mark, Jimmy, Jon, Megan, Paytra, Sophie, Oscar, Julian, Jodi, Matt, and Rachel. He is also survived by his eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Pat, great-granddaughter Ezri and son-in-law Bill Seth.

There will be a private celebration of Emil's life on Monday, July 13, at the Erie VFW Pavilion. Friends and family will be welcome to join in celebration of Emil's life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to the current unfortunate situations we are living through, we ask that everyone please wear a mask and abide by social distancing practices during the celebration. As a precautionary measure, food will not be served during the celebration – and also because Emil is not here to cook for all of us.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be sent to the Erie Volunteer Fire Department. Merkle Funeral Service is handling the arrangements. Please visit their website for a more detailed tribute to Emil's life.



