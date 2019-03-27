|
|
Emily A. Klingensmith, age 87, of Flower Mound, TX (formerly of Monroe), died peacefully in her home on March 15, 2019. A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday May 4, 11:45 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Born May 28, 1931, in Monroe, Michigan, Emily was the daughter of Oswald and Emily Meier. After graduating from Monroe High School in 1949, Emily worked for the Monroe Public Schools in the administrative offices and as a teacher's aide at Lincoln School. After the birth of her first child, Emily became a stay at home mom where she lovingly ran the household until her oldest child left for college in 1975. At that point she returned to work at Custer Elementary School as a teacher's aide until her retirement. She married the love of her life, Richard Klingensmith, in June 1955.
A founding member of Christ Lutheran Church, Emily held various roles including the Sunday School Devotional Leader and Altar Guild Committee. She was a Mobile Meals volunteer, worked at the Monroe Thrift Shop and was a member of a local women's group, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, which was originally founded to support local charity programs. During the summer months Emily would tend to her flower gardens and loved conversing with neighbors as she and her husband, Richard, walked around their subdivision. She loved Monroe, her two sisters and their extended families. To her children, she will be remembered as a loving mother, dedicated spouse, proud grandmother and a person with undying Christian faith.
Emily is survived by son (Scott), daughter in-law (Dana), granddaughter (Abby) of Flower Mound, TX; daughter (Julie Chelu), son in-law (Mike Chelu) of Staines Upon Thames, UK and sibling, (Marilyn Kaiser) of Monroe. Emily was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband (Richard) and sibling (Betty Servis).
Memorials can be made in Emily's name to Christ Lutheran Church, 225 E. Elm Ave., Monroe, Michigan 48162.
On-line condolences and special memories may be shared with family by visiting: bit.ly/EmilyKlingensmith.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 27, 2019