|
|
Emily Ann Hildebrand was born on January 22, 1998, in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was one of many children raised by her parents: Richard Hildebrand and Joell (Molaski) Hildebrand.
Coming from a large family, Emily learned to handle her own and was referred to as the Queen of the family. She was tomboy and princess rolled into one. She had her brothers wrapped around her finger and loved spending time with all of her siblings. She absolutely adored her nephew Noah and he adored her too. She was his favorite aunt and he was sure to let everyone know it!
Emily had an artistic side and enjoyed drawing, painting, and reading. She loved to listen to all kinds of music, though her taste in music was heavily influenced by her siblings. She had a beauty that was effortless, and she enjoyed accessorizing with bracelets. She was quite the fashionista. She acquired many tattoos, and they all told a little story about her life and things that were important to her. One in particular doubled as her favorite saying: "Let go and let God." She was an animal lover and especially enjoyed the company of her family dogs.
Above anything, her Lord and her family were most important to Emily. Her beautiful smile and loving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by her family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. There will forever be a void in the hearts of her family.
Emily Ann Hildebrand, age 21, of Dundee, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.
Her passing is preceded by her maternal grandparents: Howard and Norma Molaski; her paternal grandparents: Dick and LaWanda Hildebrand; numerous aunts and uncles; and a sister she'll get to meet in Heaven.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her parents: Richard and Joell Hildebrand; her siblings: Shellie (Todd) Sisler, Paul R. (Alicia) Hildebrand, Heather (Anthony) Fears, Tony (Jessica) Butson, Jackie (Andrew) Kinney, Paul M. (Jude) Hildebrand, Christopher (Cathy) Butson, Randi Hildebrand, Jiyoun (Moka) Jeong, Tim (Michelle) Hildebrand, Jasmine Kosmalski, Nick (Taylor) Hildebrand, Matthew Hildebrand, David Kosmalski and Joshua Hildebrand; many, many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe: 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie in state on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Whiteford Wesleyan Church: 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267 until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Deisler officiating.
Per the family's request, memorial donations are suggested to a Mental Health charity of the giver's choice.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019