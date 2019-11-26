|
Emma Faye Cheatham was born in Jackson, Tennessee on November 20, 1948. She was one of five daughters born from the union of the late Johnnie and Alpha (Moore) Cheatham. At the age of 2, her father would pass away and Faye and her sisters would be raised by their mother whom quickly became Faye's role model. She was a 1967 graduate of Merry High School and attended Lane College before moving to Monroe in 1969.
Faye married the late Willie E. Jones Sr. and the couple would be blessed with the birth of two sons. Faye was always the voice of reason to her family. She always did what was ethical and just. She created a house of love and faith. She was the comforter, the protector, and a miracle maker for her family. Most of all she loved her family to no end and instilled in her sons' strong values that have served them well. Faye always sacrificed her own well-being to provide comfort and security for her boys.
She stayed very active in their lives, even while working multiple jobs to provide for her children. Faye worked at La-Z-Boy Chair Company for ten years. She worked for Elder-Beerman Department Store. She worked twenty years for the Monroe County Courthouse and Health Department. She also spent thirty-one years with Monroe Public Schools, serving as a teacher aide and an in-house Detention Supervisor before retiring in 2010
Faye was an active member of Monroe Full Gospel Church for many years participating with numerous ministries. The church became her extended family to which she devoted her love and passion for God.
Faye lived a full life. She cherished the time that she shared with her children and grandchildren. She filled them with love, care, and compassion. She stood by their side and gave them the strength for a new day. After retirement, Faye made her basement into her private oasis. It is here that she truly enjoyed her favorite pastimes, the convenience of QVC shopping, and watching judge and old television shows.
Faye, age 71, of Monroe passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. In addition to her parents and former spouse her passing was preceded by two sisters: Altha Cheatham and Henrietta Jones.
To cherish her memory she leaves two sons: Willie Jones Jr. and Weyman Jones (Hope Shorter); three sisters: Carolyn Flagg, Johnnie Mae Cheatham, and Sandra (Roy) Bonds; three grandchildren: Alexis Sorter, Kiara Sorter, and Jeylan Jones; two great grandchildren: Dezi Sorter and Maddyn Drumonds; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734)241-7070. She will lie in state on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 11 a.m. at Monroe Full Gospel Church, 5337 East Albain Road. Pastor Harold Raines will officiate, and procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019