|
|
Eric Loreaux Fischer, 35 years, of Temperance, MI, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from his home, under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Eric was born March 21, 1984, in Toledo, Ohio. He was dedicated to Jesus as an infant at Stewart Road Church of God. Eric attended Hollywood Elementary and transferred to Jackman Elementary in 3rd grade. He later graduated in 2002 from Bedford High School. During those years, Eric developed his faith in Jesus as a regular attender at CrossRoads Community Church where he and his dad enjoyed playing in their golf league.
Eric earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Toledo in 2007. Although going to high school with Elizabeth Pienta, Eric and Liz did not meet until CrossRoads Community Church young adult ministries after they both graduated from college. Eric and Liz were married in 2008. They shared a deep love and bond – a love exemplified "in sickness and health." They were also blessed with a son Maxwell Loreaux (4.5).
Eric was a devoted husband, father, and family man. His relationships were his top priority. When Eric saw a need, he could not ignore it. Eric was a regular attender at Bedford Christian Alliance where he helped start the Captioning Program for the hearing impaired. Eric also shared a love of classic cars with his father. He enjoyed taking care of his home and yard, going for walks, reading, and playing video games. Eric was also a gifted writer and an avid University of Michigan fan. He was known to converse with the television screen during exciting games!
Eric served as a Marketing Manager for Estone Technology of Toledo, Ohio, until his genetic disorder of Neurofibromatosis 2 and its complications made it impossible to work.
Through his adult life and his health challenges, Eric's faith in Jesus remained strong. He learned that life is tough and understood the promise that God will never leave us. Eric inspired us, his family, to understand this promise through the times we hoped and prayed to see him healed on this earth and the season where we understood that his healing would be in heaven. Eric is now whole and leaves us to grow in this understanding of God's love and grace and mercy. In his passing, Eric continues to inspire us as a husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We look forward to the day we will see him again.
Eric leaves with us his loving and devoted wife Elizabeth Pienta Fischer, beautiful son Maxwell, devoted parents Stephen and Barbara (Kreps) Fischer, devoted parents' in-law Mike and Marilyn Pienta, loving sister Sarah Blondin, husband Ben, niece Delaney, and nephew Brady. Loving brother-in-law Andy Pienta, wife Jenny, and nephew Evan, Loving brother-in-law Nathan Pienta, wife Jessica and nephews Sawyer, Henry, Abram and Isaiah. Loving grandmother Shirley Kreps of Temperance. Eric was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Betty Fischer, formerly of Monroe, and Charles Kreps, formerly of Temperance.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 – 6 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161. On Monday, December 30, 2019, he will lie in state at Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Rd., Temperance, MI 48182, from 10:00 a.m. until services celebrating his life at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Bob Hinz, pastor of the church, will officiate. Private interment services will be held at Bedford Memorial Park.
As we grieve the loss of Eric, we know there are other lives to be helped. Please consider a donation to nf2biosolutions. https://nf2biosolutions.org/
To learn more about neurofibromatosis 2, go to https://www.healthline.com/health/neurofibromatosis
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 28, 2019