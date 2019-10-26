|
|
Erick Etienne Goes was born on June 13, 1969, in Modesto, California. He was one of three children born from the union of Steven Emerson and Caroline Hanson. As a young man Erick moved to Michigan. He attended Monroe High School graduating in 1987.
Erick married his high school sweetheart, Kim Lay, on June 17, 1989, at LaSalle Missionary Baptist Church. From this union came one daughter who was loved dearly. Erick worked hard to care for his family being employed as a driver for Pepsi for the past thirty years. His route kept him local, and he was blessed to build many friendships among his customers. Erick had also been co-owner of Universal Construction with his best friend, Cesar Gaglio.
Erick's gruff exterior was misleading. He was kind and helpful and loved others as if there was no tomorrow. Erick was a friend to everyone, a genuine soul with a heart of gold. He gave of himself freely volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, building porches and ramps for the handicapped. He was a wonderful listener and very dependable, being everyone's go-to-guy. He had a sense of humor that could light up any room, and those around him knew to beware of his light-hearted pranks.
Erick enjoyed traveling to Northern Michigan. He loved outdoor activities including cruising on his Harley and riding 4-wheelers and horses. He also loved boating, tubing, and snowmobiling. Erick could often be found maintaining his red, Chevrolet Duramax by meticulously shining the wheels.
Erick, age 50, of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. His passing was preceded by his father-in-law: Wallace Lay; and his grandparents: Malcom and Cecil Hanson Sr.
To cherish his memory, Erick leaves his beloved wife: Kim of Monroe; a daughter: Ericka Goes (Garrett Lawson) of Monroe; his siblings: Brigitte (Steve) Hamilton and Michel (Melissa) Goes of Modesto, California; mother-in-law: Evelyn Lay of LaSalle; brother-in-law: Tim (Doreen) Lay of LaSalle; sister-in-law: Krista (Joseph) Baird of LaSalle; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Friends may gather on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie highway, (734)241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Massingill of North Monroe Street Church of God officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association (ECAA). Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019