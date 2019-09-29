Home

Ernest Wayne "Hip" Goans


1951 - 2019
Ernest Wayne "Hip" Goans Obituary
Ernest Wayne "Hip" Goans, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Wayne was born July 12, 1951, to Ernest and Eunice Goans of Monroe, MI.

He is survived by his partner, Sybil Clark; children, Jeremy Goans, Joshua (Sydney) Goans and Stephanie Goans; grandson, Joshua Goans; siblings, Sharon (Ronald) Liedel, Sondra Lackner and Larry (Kathy) Goans; beloved former sister-in-law, Christine "Wilson" Goans; friend and former brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard Goans.

He attended Lincoln Jr. and Monroe High Schools and worked at Chrysler's Trenton Engine plant before moving into construction where he learned the trade of masonry and enjoyed working on several projects with his nephew who was in the trade as well.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing around the country, particularly in his home state of Michigan. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Known as the "Fun Uncle" among his family, Wayne always played the part of entertainer and had a keen talent for making everyone smile.

No funeral services will be arranged as it was Wayne's request to spend eternity in his beloved state of Michigan where his ashes will be spread at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
