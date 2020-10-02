1/1
Ervin Doede Jr.
1927 - 2020
Ervin Doede Jr., age 92, of Lewiston, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan.
Born on November 18, 1927, in Flat Rock, Michigan, he was the son of Ervin and Luetta (Cochran) Doede. On October 18, 1958, he married Luella Williams in St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI.
He was employed with Edison Power Plant Trenton Channel as a General Foreman for 30 years until retiring in 1989.
Ervin served in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Flat Rock, Flat Rock Elks Lodge 1731, Woodhaven Moose and the Southwestern Edison Club. He loved to travel, fish, hunt, go mushroom picking and enjoyed the laid back up north life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Kenneth and Warren and sisters, JoAnne and Iris.
He is survived by his son, Gerald (Debra) Doede; grandchildren, Kyle Doede, Elizabeth (Marc) Herrmann and Natalie (Guy) March.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jeffrey E. Wade will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's https://www.parkinson.org.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
