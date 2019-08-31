|
Esta P. Morin
Oct. 21, 1938-Aug. 29, 2019
Esta P. Morin, age 80, of Woodhaven, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, MI.
A coal miner's daughter, Esta was born October 21, 1938, to the late Leland and Effie (Johnson) Tackett in Melvin, KY.
Esta had a long career as a school teacher, retiring from Lincoln Park Public Schools after many years.
Esta is survived by a son, Gerard "Jerry" (Melissa) Morin of Newport; five brothers, Gene Tackett of Canal Winchester, OH, Edward "Cotton" Tackett of Melvin, KY, Virgil (Patti) Tackett of Weeksbury, KY, Donald (Jane) Tackett Versailles, KY, and Larry (Linda) Tackett of Hen Pen, KY; and her beloved grandchildren, Grace and Leland Morin, who brought the most joy to her life.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1st at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Rev. Taek Kim, pastor of Carleton United Methodist Church, will officiate. Additional visitation and services will be held at Hall & Jones Funeral Home in Vergie, KY, followed by burial at Matthew C. Tackett Cemetery in Melvin, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019