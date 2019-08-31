Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Esta P. Morin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esta P. Morin Obituary
Esta P. Morin
Oct. 21, 1938-Aug. 29, 2019
Esta P. Morin, age 80, of Woodhaven, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, MI.
A coal miner's daughter, Esta was born October 21, 1938, to the late Leland and Effie (Johnson) Tackett in Melvin, KY.
Esta had a long career as a school teacher, retiring from Lincoln Park Public Schools after many years.
Esta is survived by a son, Gerard "Jerry" (Melissa) Morin of Newport; five brothers, Gene Tackett of Canal Winchester, OH, Edward "Cotton" Tackett of Melvin, KY, Virgil (Patti) Tackett of Weeksbury, KY, Donald (Jane) Tackett Versailles, KY, and Larry (Linda) Tackett of Hen Pen, KY; and her beloved grandchildren, Grace and Leland Morin, who brought the most joy to her life.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1st at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Rev. Taek Kim, pastor of Carleton United Methodist Church, will officiate. Additional visitation and services will be held at Hall & Jones Funeral Home in Vergie, KY, followed by burial at Matthew C. Tackett Cemetery in Melvin, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacarella Funeral Home
Download Now