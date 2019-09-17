|
Esther "Tootie" Arlene Straub, age 90, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday September 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Thursday September 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A scripture service will immediately follow. Esther will lie in-state Friday September 20, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church at 10 a.m. where mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery Maybee.
Born March 31, 1929, in Monroe, Esther was one of thirteen children from the union of the late William and Elsie (Lagerman) Dushane. Esther went on to marry Richard Straub, Sr. on May 8, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. Sadly, Richard passed away on March 23, 1996, after celebrating 47 years of marriage together. She was a proud homemaker and was also a hairdresser and worked in the apparel department at K-Mart where she retired in 1994.
Through the years, Esther enjoyed playing bingo and going on casino bus trips all over Michigan. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and loved John Wayne. More importantly, Esther loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Esther leaves a son: Richard (Sherry) Straub, Jr. of Queensbury, NY; six daughters: Brenda Sovoda of Monroe, Debra Stephenson of Monroe, Denise (Cal) Kaste of Fargo, ND, Cheryl (Douglas) Geiman of Monroe, Diana Miller of Monroe, and Michele Addison of Monroe; and a sister: Patricia Masserant of Newport, MI. Her memory will be cherished by 23 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren as well.
In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was preceded in death by a daughter: Janet McClain; two son-in-laws: Neil Stephenson and William Sovoda; two grandsons: David Kaste and Aaron Kaste; as well as six brothers and five sisters.
Memorial donations in Esther's honor are suggested to a cause of their choice.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019