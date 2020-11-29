Esther Helen Parker (Gable), 92 years, of Petersburg, MI, died Tuesday November 24, 2020, in her residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services and burial at Toledo Memorial Park, Toledo, OH, are private.
Born March 28, 1928, in Toledo, OH. Esther was the daughter of Carl and Esther (Hauser) Gable. She attended Petersburg High School and Intersession Bible School in Intercession, FL. She married Dale H. Parker, on February 4, 1949, in Toledo, OH. Dale died February 3, 2007. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI where she taught Sunday School and was a co-sponsor of the Luther League. She loved cake decorating, baking (especially cookies) and was named "the cookie lady" and loved to crochet baby blankets and afghans.
Survivors include: her children, David Parker, Richard Parker, Mary Miller and daughter-in-law, Patty Parker; sisters, Marilyn Wagenknecht, Carol (Clifford) VanArsdalen; sister-in-laws, Shirley Gable, Ione Parker; grandchildren, Amanda (Gary) McBride, Mike (Stephanie) Kastel, Elizabeth (James) Nevel, Scott (Samantha) Kastel, Douglas Parker, Yvette (Rodney) Haddix, Shawna (Bill) Larson; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Eli Nevel, Luke, Levi, Lane Kastel, Taylor Haddix, Chelsea (Dan) Bogedain and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Dale R. Parker, a daughter-in-law, Nancy Parker and siblings, Renelles Robison, Howard Gable, Bernice Nietz, Carl Gable and Robert Gable.
Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
