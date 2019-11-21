|
|
Ethel Jean Grunow, age 94, of Holland, MI, formerly of Monroe, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday November 10, 2019, with her family by her side.
Family and friends are invited to Grace Lutheran Church Saturday November 23, 2019, at 12 PM where Ethel will lie in-state. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Mark Witte officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born December 29, 1924, Ethel was one of thirteen children from the union of the late John and Bessie (Aseltyne) Zinner. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1942. Ethel married William Grunow on February 2, 1943, in Monroe, MI. They were blessed to enjoy 69 years of married life. William passed away on March 28, 2012.
Ethel worked for Bell Telephone Company and later as a secretary at Eversole and Jay Company until she retired. Through the years, Ethel volunteered at the Mercy Memorial Hospital Gift Shop and attended the Frenchtown Community Center. In the past, Ethel and William enjoyed gardening, often canning their favorite crops for future use. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and bingo, and cooking for her family. Most importantly, Ethel enjoyed spending time with her loving family and worshiping God at Grace Lutheran Church.
To cherish her memory, Ethel leaves a son: Jim (Vicki) Grunow of Boise, ID; a daughter: Sharon (Thomas) Hackett of Holland, MI; as well as eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 21, 2019