Eugene C. Letasse, age 82 of Monroe, passed away the afternoon of Friday October 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In accordance with Eugene's wishes, cremation will occur. Family and friends may gather from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday October 14, 2020 where a memorial service celebrating Eugene's life will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate. Private inurnment of his ashes at Roselawn Memorial Park will happen at a later date.
Please adhere to the regulations set forth due to COVID-19 such as social distancing and mask wearing.
Eugene was born September 17, 1938 in Monroe, MI to the late Steven and Margaret (Dura) Letasse. He attended Jefferson High school before starting a long career as a Machinist at Solar Machine Products.
On July 25, 1959 Eugene married Charlene Simpson. Charlene passed in January of 1974. Eugene would go on to meet and marry Candy (Mountain) McMullen on March 30, 1984.
Eugene had a passion for restoring vintage cars. He could fix just about anything, and could always be found tinkering on various projects. Above all else, Eugene loved to spend time with his family.
To cherish his memory, Eugene leaves his loving wife, Candy; one daughter, Jami (Chris) Easter; two sons, Eric (Francesca) Letasse and Scott (Bobbie) McMullen; and ten grandchildren.
Along with his parents and first wife, Eugene is also predeceased by two sons, Jeff and Andy Letasse, and two sisters, Marge Mata and Lillian Magyar.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Eugene's honor may do so to a charity of their choosing.
