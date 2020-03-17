|
Eugene "Gene" G. Eisenmann, 91, of Temperance, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born October 7, 1928, in Temperance, Michigan, he was the son of Roger and Opal (Kinney) Eisenmann. He was a 1946 graduate of the former Temperance High School. He married Darlene Fogle on June 26, 1949, in the First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI. Gene was employed by DuPont for 40 years, retiring in 1987. He was also a life-long farmer, owning and operating a Centennial farm. Gene was currently a member of Morocco United Brethren Church in Ida, Michigan. He also enjoyed camping.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Darlene; children, Jann (Mark) Day, Jennel (Timothy) Carr and Arnell Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Irina Eisenmann; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene, II, brother, Roger Eisenmann and sisters, Eleanor Zepp and Phyllis Steiner.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Morocco United Brethren Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020