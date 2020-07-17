Eula (Bussell) Richardson was born on October 7, 1925, in Little Creek, Tennessee. She was one of 9 children born to the late Sebert and Minnie (Whitaker) Bussell. She attended Lincoln School and Monroe High School.
After her marriage on July 16, 1942, to Lawrence C. Richardson, they moved back to Little Creek where they owned and operated a country store before returning to Michigan. She enjoyed being a mom to her 4 children. She loved cooking and feeding people. Her specialty was biscuits and gravy. In her spare time, you could find her working in the back yard taking care of her rose bushes and flowers.
She returned to school where she obtained her GED and also took driving lessons. For 7 years, she was a library aide in the elementary buildings of Monroe Public Schools. She loved reading books to the children. She attended Monroe County Community College at the age of 56 where she obtained her Nurse Aide Certificate and went on to work for the Immaculate Heart of Mary for 12 years. During this time, her husband became ill. She took a leave of absence to nurse him until his passing. She then returned to work until retiring.
After being home for a while, she missed being around people. She returned to work as a people greeter at Walmart for 10 years. When she was 80 years old her son, Fred, became ill so she retired again to care for him until his passing. She was truly a "Florence Nightingale" to her family.
She recently lived with her daughter, Linda. Her other daughter, Sharon, stopped by almost daily. Grandchildren were also frequent visitors. She was always ready to play a game of rummy or work a puzzle of which over 50 were accumulated.
Eula, age 94, passed away on July 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband, Lawrence, 2 sons, Fred Harold and John Michael, and son-in-law, Ronald Crabtree. She was also proceded by 6 sisters: Ella Ellison, Ida Simmons, Vada Lambert, Vida Holland, Vina Ellison, and a baby sister, Sylvia.
Eula is survived by a sister, Ola Dailey of Brownstown, MI, and a brother, George Roy (Jean) Bussell of Trenton, MI. Also surviving are 2 daughters, Linda Crabtree and Sharon Cawood of Monroe. Her 4 grandchildren are Kimberly (Mike) Greer of Monroe, Lori Crabtree of Boca Raton, FL, Jerry Ray Cawood II of Monroe, and Jontai (Brian) Binder of St. Augustine, FL. Surviving are 6 great grandchildren: Bradley and Katelyn Greer of Monroe, and Zachary, Julianna, Makaley, and Kolbe Binder of St. Augustine, FL.
A special thank you to the staff of ProMedica Hospice Care, Nurse Nadine, and Dr. Javaid for their loving care.
Rupp Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements. Graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reverend John Bussell, her cousin, will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Union Street Baptist Church, 1004 Union Street, Monroe, MI, 48161.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.