Evelyn Irene Sarnowski
1936 - 2020
Aug. 11, 1936-Nov. 13, 2020
Evelyn "Irene" Sarnowski, age 84, of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe.
Evelyn was born August 11, 1936, in Monroe, MI, to John and Mary (Dugick) Billock. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary Academy in Monroe. Evelyn married William M. Sarnowski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe on August 18, 1956. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe and enjoyed cooking, going out to dinner and going to the movies. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved big family gatherings. Evelyn was a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Monroe.
She is survived by her daughters Lorena (Joe) Trometer of Monroe, Victoria (Lee) Chinavare of Monroe, Valerie (Paul) Stefanski of LaSalle and Beth Sarnowski of Monroe; a son Bruce (Karen) Sarnowski of Temperance; grandchildren Kevin (Lori) Sarnowski, David Sarnowski, Daniel Sarnowski, Savannah (Kyle) Carney, Jessica (Matt) Fleming, Courtney Pine and Jaylynn Stefanski; great-grandchildren Seth, Levi, Harleigh, Hunter, Logan and Elisabeth, and a sister, Pauline (John) Kuderik of Newport.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Billock; spouse, William Sarnowski; a daughter, Ruthann Fazio; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will take place Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3-9 pm at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Evelyn will lie instate from 10 am until the funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Monroe. Fr Kishore Battu, pastor, will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maybee.
Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Humane Society in Monroe. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
NOV
17
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
