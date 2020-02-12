|
|
Everett E. Pugh, age 77, of Flat Rock, died February 10, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Sharon. Loving father of Debra, Deanna, Jill (Danica Jones) and Jamie (John) Trombley. Dearest Papa of Emma, Alec and Betty. Preceded in death by sisters – Barbara, Edith and Linda.
Everett began his career at Detroit Edison – Wyandotte Chemical and then moved to Monroe Power Plant until retirement.
Visitation, Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2:00 - 8:00 PM and Service Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at
Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020