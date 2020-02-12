Home

John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183

Everett E. Pugh


1942 - 2020
Everett E. Pugh Obituary
Everett E. Pugh, age 77, of Flat Rock, died February 10, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Sharon. Loving father of Debra, Deanna, Jill (Danica Jones) and Jamie (John) Trombley. Dearest Papa of Emma, Alec and Betty. Preceded in death by sisters – Barbara, Edith and Linda.

Everett began his career at Detroit Edison – Wyandotte Chemical and then moved to Monroe Power Plant until retirement.

Visitation, Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2:00 - 8:00 PM and Service Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at

Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.

www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
