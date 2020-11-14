Everett Glen Turner, 87, passed away surrounded by family on November 8, 2020 after a 2 ½ year battle with lung cancer. Glen, as he went by, was born December 15, 1932, in Palmyra, MO to Hallie (Keller) & Russell Turner. He was the sixth of their seven children.On March 21, 1953, he and his beloved Margaret eloped in Waukegan, Illinois. They shared 67 beautiful years together with thousands of wonderful memories and just as many stories. Their marriage has been something to admire and cherish by all who knew them.Everett served two years in the United States Navy on the USS Tweedy. It was during this time that he and his wife started their family in Fall River Massachusetts, having their first of 8 children. After discharge, they moved to Brownstown, MI, where they had their next 2 children, then to Trenton Michigan where their family grew, and finally purchased a 61 acre farm in South Rockwood, MI, in 1970. It was here they left their family legacy to their children by creating Turner Lane and family parcels of land for their 8 children.Glen enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife in their early years. They rode with a club and enjoyed numerous scrambles and jack pine competitions. He also enjoyed bowling and fishing. He took great pride in hydroplane racing with his sons and grandsons. An avid fan of U of M football, he rarely ever missed a game. As a lifetime member of the NRA, he enjoyed guns and shooting, both in competition and hunting. He also spent a great deal of time in the barn tinkering on projects and proudly teaching his six sons numerous different mechanical skills. Glen and his wife Peggy purchased a beautiful home in Arizona when he retired from his career as an electrician. They spent 20 years traveling back and forth enjoying the snowbird retired lifestyle. Together they enjoyed the southwest sites, warm weather, and love they shared with family and dear friends.Everett is preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy who we just lost in July, his first granddaughter Megan, daughter Cheryl, son Glen, and brothers Russell, Wesley, Donald, and Ernest.Everett is survived by sons Dennis, Paul (Cathie), Timothy (Karen), Ross (Nanette), Robert, and daughter Holly (Brian). He also leaves behind 19 beloved grandchildren, 25 beautiful great-grandchildren, and his sisters Kay and Joyce.A celebration of life for Everett (and his wife Margaret) will be planned for the spring. The family is grateful for all those who have loved Everett and his family and continue to support them during this difficult time.His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp. (734) 783-2646.