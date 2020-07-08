1/1
Everette Samuel Cody Breitner
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Everette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everette Samuel Cody Breitner (called Cody by family), age 30 of Belleville, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home.
Born December 13, 1989, in Toledo, OH, Everette was the son of Samuel and Tina (Everette) Breitner. He was a 2008 graduate of Ida High School and earned an associate degree at Monroe County Community College. He had been working at Sensors, Inc. for the past five years as a Testing Technician, where he was greatly loved and respected.
Growing up, Everette loved playing video games whenever he could (often with his little sister watching). As an adult, he used that passion to develop video games in his spare time with his best friend, Chris. They also enjoyed working out and shooting guns together. Over the last year, Everette had been on a highly successful journey of frequent exercise and healthy eating.
Everette was also known to be a great cook and took great pleasure in sharing the delicious dishes and desserts he made with his loved ones, even driving an hour to share them with his mom. One bite of his food and you knew he made it with love! Everette often came out of his shell during family game nights, cracking jokes back and forth with his sister. His dry sense of humor often left his mom unsure if he was joking or not.
Everette is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tina and Kim Shepard; sister, Cheyenne Munoz; grandmother (Meemaw), Helen Breitner; and his best friend, Chris Adams.
Everette's mom would like to remind everyone how time with our loved ones is precious. She encourages you to tell your loved ones you love them every day and hug them tight whenever you can.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services celebrating Everette's life will begin at 3 p.m. Pastors Stephen and Sarah Quint of Monroe City Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can make a donation at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate. If you ever need outside support, please don't hesitate to call them at 1-800-273-8255.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved