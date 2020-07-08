Everette Samuel Cody Breitner (called Cody by family), age 30 of Belleville, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home.
Born December 13, 1989, in Toledo, OH, Everette was the son of Samuel and Tina (Everette) Breitner. He was a 2008 graduate of Ida High School and earned an associate degree at Monroe County Community College. He had been working at Sensors, Inc. for the past five years as a Testing Technician, where he was greatly loved and respected.
Growing up, Everette loved playing video games whenever he could (often with his little sister watching). As an adult, he used that passion to develop video games in his spare time with his best friend, Chris. They also enjoyed working out and shooting guns together. Over the last year, Everette had been on a highly successful journey of frequent exercise and healthy eating.
Everette was also known to be a great cook and took great pleasure in sharing the delicious dishes and desserts he made with his loved ones, even driving an hour to share them with his mom. One bite of his food and you knew he made it with love! Everette often came out of his shell during family game nights, cracking jokes back and forth with his sister. His dry sense of humor often left his mom unsure if he was joking or not.
Everette is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tina and Kim Shepard; sister, Cheyenne Munoz; grandmother (Meemaw), Helen Breitner; and his best friend, Chris Adams.
Everette's mom would like to remind everyone how time with our loved ones is precious. She encourages you to tell your loved ones you love them every day and hug them tight whenever you can.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services celebrating Everette's life will begin at 3 p.m. Pastors Stephen and Sarah Quint of Monroe City Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can make a donation at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate.
If you ever need outside support, please don't hesitate to call them at 1-800-273-8255.
