Felicia Marie Dickerson, age 26, of Monroe, passed away October 27, 2019.
Born May 4, 1993, in Monroe, Felicia was the daughter of Cobert Dickerson and Helen Brooks. After high school, she worked various production positions. Felicia enjoyed watching scary movies and she loved the color pink, but her most treasured times were those spent with family and friends. It was said that Felicia had an infectious smile and had a great love for life.
Felicia leaves to cherish her memory her parents: Helen Brooks of Monroe and Cobert Dickerson of Monroe; siblings: Dathan (Jocelyn Buckalew) Dickerson of Monroe, Stevanna Brown of Monroe, Imari Sortor of Monroe and Zach Leonard of Ypsilanti; grandparents: Louise (Gerald) McWilliams of Monroe and Ella Dickerson of Monroe; as well as a niece and nephew Dathan Dickerson of Monroe and Kinsley Dickerson of Monroe.
A celebration of Felicia's life will be Monday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 2, 2019