Fernando John ""Pancho"" Hernandez was born on June 24, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of five children born from the union of Angel and Senovia (Rodriguez) Hernandez. Pancho received his education from Burnham High School in Sylvania, graduating with the class of 1958. He then furthered his education by attending the Carl Kotterman School for Cement Finishing, where he also taught for two years after completing his education.
On August 3rd, 1963, he married the former, Linda Mikolajczyk, at St. Joseph Church in Sylvania. The couple would be blessed with four children. They attended Mount Carmel Church in Temperance for many years.
Pancho was a very hard worker and a talented cement mason. He would work in the Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio area on multiple projects. Pancho expected excellence and was known for the saying, ""My way or the highway."" He was employed by the Bill Gardner Corporation for many years prior to being self-employed for 20 years. Being a proud Union man, Pancho, remained very committed to his Local 886 brothers and sisters.
In the early 1960s, he joined the Ottawa Lake Sportsman Club, where he was quite active assisting on many projects. He was a constant fixture at the club's wild game and fish dinners.
More than anything, Pancho, valued his relationships with family. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He often attended Ida football games, where he had three children performing in the band at one time.
Pancho, age 80, passed away on Saturday; April 11, 2020, at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center in Toledo, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a brother: Francisco Hernandez, and a brother-in-law: Daniel Kasprzak.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife of fifty-six years: Linda Hernandez; three sons: Joe (Kathy), Patrick, and Anthony (Cherylyn) Hernandez; a daughter: Rebecca (John) Shook; two sisters: Margaret ""Peggy"" Kasprzak and Mary Mantey, a brother: Nicholas Hernandez; his sisters-in-law: Priscilla Hernandez and Julia Hernandez, five grandchildren: Anthony (Jeanette), Phillip (Cassandra), Laurie (Josh) Lafayette, Cheyenne (Tim) Gardner, Eli, and Jonah; and four great-grandchildren: Isabella, Clark, and Logan Hernandez and Timothy Gardner.
Private family services have been held. A public memorial Mass will be held at Mount Carmel Church in Temperance after social distance restrictions have been lifted. Inurnment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 14, 2020