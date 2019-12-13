|
Floella Mae Krueger, age 92, of Dundee, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Born July 6, 1927, in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vina (Neal) Workinger. Floella was a 1946 graduate of Dundee High School and went on to marry Carl Emil Krueger, who sadly preceded her in death on May 23, 1997. Carl and Floella made their home in Dundee where they raised twelve children.
Floella devoted her life to her family. She was a loving, caring and nurturing woman. She was a proud Hoosier and liked to travel in her motor home. In her spare time, Floella enjoyed baking, crocheting and crafting.
To cherish her memory, she leaves four sons: Carl (Iva) Krueger of Maybee, MI, Larry (Linda) Krueger of Dundee, MI, David (Denise) Krueger of Dundee, MI, and Douglas (Sandy) Krueger of Deerfield, MI.; Seven daughters: Gloria Weston of Dundee, MI., Ella (Mick) Blair of Monroe, MI., Cherry (Chuck) Haddix of Dundee, MI., Donna Krueger of Deerfield, MI., Dorothy Krueger of Dundee, MI., Karen (Herb) Sweat of Monroe, MI., and Virginia (Blaine) Grassley of Monroe, MI. She also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Floella is preceded in death by her husband Carl; a daughter, Charlotte Pluszczynski; an infant daughter Mary Jo; three grandsons: Brian Carr, Bryce Sweat and Quade Sweat; two brothers: Edward and Gerald Workinger; and a sister, Betty Hindbaugh.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at Rupp on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 am. with Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth from Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dundee.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019