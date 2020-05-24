Florence J. Dussia, age 86, of Bargersville, IN, formerly of Monroe, passed away peacefully Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community in Franklin, IN.
Born November 16, 1933, in Monroe, Florence was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence (Serbin) Moldovan. She married James Dussia in 1953 in Monroe.
For over 20 years, Florence worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe where she retired in 1995. Florence was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2254 and apart of the drill team which she joined in 1953 as well.
Through the years, Florence enjoyed camping, playing cards and games, and shopping. Above all else, she valued time spent with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survived by her husband: James Dussia; three sons: Nicholas (Marlene) Dussia of Romulus, MI, Dennis (Cindy) Dussia of Bargersville, IN, and Mark (Tracie) Dussia of Franklin, IN; two daughters: Marsha (Daniel) Burkett of Monroe and Terry (Ronald) Fruchey of Indianapolis, IN; and two sisters: Patricia Barron and Betty Meyers. Her memory will be cherished by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Lena Bonk and a grandson: Matthew Dussia.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe.
Those wanting to make a memorial contribution in Florence's honor have been asked to consider the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
