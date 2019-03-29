|
|
Florence Mary Anderson, 91, of Milan Twp., MI, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Chelsea Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 30, 1928, in Riga, Michigan to Ira C. and Margaret L. (Luse) Eisenmann. On June 16, 1950, she married Elmer Anderson at County Line Free Methodist Church in Riga, Michigan, and he survives.
After graduating from Blissfield High School in 1945, Florence Mary attended Spring Arbor Junior College and then Greenville College where she graduated in 1949 with a degree in teaching. After graduation she taught a few years at Custer Consolidated Schools and substituted for Milan Area Schools. Florence Mary also taught piano and organ lessons in her home for over 50 years. Florence Mary loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Milan Free Methodist Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher, choir director and pianist/organist and was also active in the Women's Missionary Society.
Florence Mary lived her life well and was dearly loved. She was a compassionate, humble, loving, caring person who blessed you with her smile. She always put others before herself and strongly lived her faith.
Florence Mary was a homemaker and dairy farmer's wife, living on a large Jersey farm in rural Milan. Together, she and her husband Elmer won the Michigan Outstanding Young Dairy Couple of the year award. They lived on the farm since their marriage and raised their family there. Florence Mary enjoyed music, cooking, baking, crafts, gardening and reading. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 68 years, survivors include three children: Wanda (Ron) Snyder of Gregory, Michigan, Duane (Christina) Anderson of Milan and Diane (Michael) Titterington of Tonganoxie, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Virgil, Oscar and Lowell and one sister, Fern Kruse.
Visitation will be held at Milan Free Methodist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00-8:00pm where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. Memorial contributions may be made to Milan Free Methodist Church or Chelsea Retirement Center. Online condolences may be sent through www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2019