Florence R. Mattero, 82, of Monroe, passed away on April 2, 2020, in her home.
Private services were held at Rupp Funeral Home and burial was at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Monroe.
A celebration of her life will be held at St. Michael Church, 502 W. Front St., Monroe, on Saturday, July 25, 9:00 AM, with a Memorial Mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Mask wearing is requested, please.
Florence was born October 18, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to James C. and Lucille A. (White) Jackson. She married Louis N. Mattero on September 12, 1959, at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and worked at The Ohio Citizens Trust Co.
Florence was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. She formerly belonged to the Belgium-American Club, Monroe Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club, Italian-American Club, White Pine Garden Club, Monroe Thrift Shop and the Sawyer Homestead. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed tending to her flower beds, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving are her children, Lisa (Don) Iott of Monroe, Lucy (Andy) Ingels of Monroe, Louie (Paula) Mattero of Waterville, OH and Loren Mattero of Monroe; grandchildren, Bradley Iott, Daniel Iott, Isabella (Derek) Arnold, Marcel (Emily) Ingels, Drew (Chelsey) Ingels, Dominic Mattero, Gracie Mattero, and Anthony Mattero; great-grandchildren, Henri and Alden Ingels, and Leeman Arnold. Also surviving are her mother, Lucille A. Jackson of Toledo, OH, and brothers, James (Cynthia) Jackson of Toledo, OH, and Art (Martha) Jackson of Sylvania, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis N. Mattero, an infant son and daughter, and her father, James C. Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Humane Society or ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
