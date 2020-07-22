Forrest Lee Peck III, precious baby boy of Forrest L. Peck II and Cheyenne V. King, was born into the arms of angels at 11:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020, at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Born at 26 weeks, he weighed 1 lb 12 oz and was 13 inches long. Although Baby Forrest never spent any time with us on earth he was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.
Addition to his loving parents, Baby Forrest is survived by his Nana and Papaw, Tim and April Peck of Monroe, Aunts AnnaBelle and Gabriella Peck of Monroe, and Baneza King of Battle Creek, MI. Great Grandparents, Jeannie Peck, Donalda Sue Cupp, and Wendell Cupp. He is preceded in death by Great Granddad Forrest Peck I and Great Grandma Frances Vaneda King
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home Inc., with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Heather Boone officiating.
Online condolences and words of inspiration may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.