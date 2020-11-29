1/1
Foye R. Ellison
1941 - 2020
Foye R. Ellison, age 79, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Foye was born October 6, 1941 in Harrogate, Tennessee, he was the son of Lloyd and Bertha (Bussell) Ellison. He married the love of his life Dorothy England March 4, 1961.
Foye a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School and was employed at the Monroe Evening News for 43 years, he retired as a supervisor in 2001.
He was a faithful member of Stewart Road Church of God and was a member of the chior. Foye was a man of many talents, some of his favorite hobbies were photography and going to Monroe Rifle and Pistol Club to target shoot. He was a dedicated family man and made it a point to attend all his grandchildrens events.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Dorothy Ellison of Monroe; his children, Terry Hutson of Oklahoma City, OK, Jeff (Bonnie) Ellison of Monroe and Ashley Morford of Monroe; six grandchildren, Justin Ellison, Makailyn Ellison, Hannah Ellison, Billy Hutson, Lauren Hutson and Elizabeth Hutson; one great granddaughter, Elliana; a sister, Joyce (Bernie) Pierce of Morganton, NC and brother, Don (Pam) Ellison.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and services will be held privately. Those who would like to join the family for services via a livestream event are welcome to join at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 by visiting the following link: http://www.bacarellafuneralhome.com/obituaries/permalink/9733994/LTWebcast.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Stewart Road Church of God.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
