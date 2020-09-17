Frances Alice Apperson, age 71 of Carleton, passed away on September 14, 2020 at ProMedica Regional Hospital of Monroe.
Born on September 15, 1948 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She was the only child from the union of the late William and Ruth (Jamison) Toland. She grew up and went to high school in Ohio. Later, she moved to Michigan and met the love of her life, Alaric "Larry" Apperson. They got married on September 6, 1967 in Trenton, MI. They raised a family of three children and spent over 48 wonderful years together until Larry's passing in 2015.
Frances was a long-time member at Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church of Newport. She was a loving homemaker to her children and husband.
Frances loved going out to eat at different restaurants and shopping. She enjoyed rooting on her favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Tigers, and the Michigan Wolverines. She also liked to listen to Elvis Presley, watch the Food Network Channel and never missed a single episode of "Days of Our Lives" in over 50 years.
Beloved mother of Bill (Mylisa) Apperson, Richard Apperson, and Ruth (Steve) McKinney. Loving grandmother of Billy, Megan, Stevie, Jason, Jonathan, and Jenna. Dearest great-grandmother of Skylar and Liam. Proceeded in death by her husband: Larry Apperson and parents: Ruth Toland, William Toland and stepmother Shirley Arthur.
In accordance with Frances wishes cremation will take place with no public services at this time.
